Diddy Trial Reveals Chilling Pictures From Raid Conducted at Rapper’s Mansion in Miami; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to s*x trafficking, s*xual abuse, r*pe, and racketeering.

Sean Diddy Combs is facing federal trials after being accused of s*x trafficking and racketeering. Amid the ongoing hearing, the prosecutors showed the images captured at the rapper’s mansion during a raid conducted at his Miami home.

The Homeland Security Special Agent took the stand on Wednesday. During his testimony, the officer revealed that his team found d*ugs, guns, a box full of high heels, and an industrial quantity of paraphernalia.

The Homeland Special Agent, Gerard Gannon, revealed in court that he seized the items from the rapper’s home during the March 2024 raid, where his team arrived in armored vehicles used to smash open the gates.

Moreover, Gannon shared with the jurors that the guns found in Diddy’s mansion had red dots, which makes it easier for him to shoot the target. The serial numbers on the weapons were also scraped off, making it difficult to trace them. The officer was also asked to unpack the cart of items seized during the raid and hold the rifle upside down in front of the jurors.

Other disturbing pictures shown in the court included a box of oils and lubricants. Rubber ducks were also found in the package. In the previous days of the hearing, Sharay Hayes testified against the rapper and revealed that Diddy had paid him to oil his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, while he watched in the hotel room.

Other packages found in the rapper’s included pills and contents that were identified as ketamine. Moreover, nitrous oxide was seized from the boxes with the word “Diddy,” used to transport d*ugs.

Apart from s*x trafficking and racketeering, Combs is also facing charges of s*xual assault, r*pe, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Sean Diddy Combs has denied all the charges.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

