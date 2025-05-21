Kourtney Kardashian Recalls Getting Punched at Diddy’s Party Amid Rapper’s Ongoing S*x Trafficking Trial

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse, racketeering, and violence.

Kourtney Kardashian made a major revelation about Sean Diddy Combs' parties amid the rapper's ongoing s*x trafficking federal trial. The media personality recalled that she was punched in the face by one of the attendees while she was waiting in line for the bathroom.

An old clip resurfaced on the internet where Kardashian revealed the incident to her sisters and Combs while also detailing that the father of seven had thrown quite an extravagant bash.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed on her 2016 show, Kocktails, that she was left on her own after being punched in the face during the event. The reality TV personality explained, "I was like, 'Excuse me, I'm next.' And she literally just went, like, boom, right in the face."

She further added, "I didn't know what to do. Nobody was with me. I was by myself."

The mom of three then shared that she just went to the next bathroom stall and started crying before running to her sister Khloe and telling her what happened. The latter claimed that she tried to track down the woman who socked her sister to beat her up.

In the previous interviews with media portals, Khloe Kardashian has admitted to attending Diddy Combs' high-profile parties. Once with the rapper by her side, Khloe revealed, "When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff." Combs nodded in approval. The mom of two continued to say, "We've been known to party with you a few times."

The Good American founder also mentioned Diddy's parties in one of the recent episodes of The Kardashians. She revealed crossing paths with Justin Bieber and shared that most of the attendees were n*ked. She also recalled that Bieber was 20 years old at the time.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs is facing charges of racketeering, s*xual assault, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

