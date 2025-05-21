Avatar The Last Airbender Cast: Madison Hu, Dichen Lachman and More Join Season 2 of Netflix’s Action Fantasy

Following the massively successful run of the highly acclaimed and age-old story of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s first season, season two is looking bright. Moreover, the next season will surely be heavier as new characters are being welcomed, who will be played by some big names from the film industry.

The cast of the next season will introduce Jeong Jeong, who will be played by Terry Chen, alongside Dolly de Leon as Lo and Li, and Lily Gao as Ursa.

Meanwhile, get ready for great action as Madison Hu will also join the outing, playing the role of Fei. Dichen Lachman will be seen as Yangchen, Miya Cech as Toph, and Chin Han as Long Feng.

Other grand entires will be seen from Hoa Xuande who will play the character of Professor Zei, Justin Chien set to be seen as King Kuei, and Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee.

Further, the series will also have Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong, Kelemete Misipeka as The Boulder, and Lourdes Faberes as General Sung. An indian origin actress, Rekha Sharma, will be seen playing the character of Amita in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that even the cast of the series’s third season has also been announced, with Jon Jon Briones set to play the character of Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

The second season of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be helmed by Christine Boylan and Jabbar Raisani, who will be its executive producers. Recently, they shared that “We’re looking forward to working with all of our actors again and digging into the deeper, more complicated relationships that develop as their journey continues.”

While talking to Netflix, the two had further added that they plan to show the real-world versions of iconic scenes, coming right out of the original story.

The series has wrapped its production and will be released soon.

