Padakkalam Kerala Box Office Day 14: Supernatural comedy drama holds well; adds Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday
Padakkalam starring Sandeep Pradeep is witnessing a decent run at the box office. The movie added Rs 50 lakh on Day 13 to the tally.
Padakkalam, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and others, is doing decent business at the box office. Debuted with Rs 35 lakh on its opening day, the supernatural comedy-drama posted an opening weekend of Rs 2 crore. It continued to lure the audience and added Rs 1.95 lakh to the tally, winding its first week at Rs 3.95 crore gross in Kerala.
The movie added Rs 2.40 crore to the tally in its second weekend, followed by Rs 45 lakh on the second Monday and Rs 60 lakh on the second Tuesday. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 50 lakh to the tally on Day 14, bringing the total cume to Rs 7.90 crore gross in Kerala.
It will be interesting to see how the movie fares in the coming days. Padakkalam will get a new competition from next weekend as Tovino Thomas is returning to the screens with his much-awaited movie Narivetta.
Day-wise box office collection of Padakkalam is as follows:
|Day
|Padakkalam
|1
|Rs 35 lakh
|2
|Rs 30 lakh
|3
|Rs 55 lakh
|4
|Rs 80 lakh
|5
|Rs 45 lakh
|6
|Rs 50 lakh
|7
|Rs 45 lakh
|8
|Rs 55 lakh
|9
|Rs 55 lakh
|10
|Rs 80 lakh
|11
|Rs 1.05 crore
|12
|Rs 45 lakh
|13
|Rs 60 lakh
|14
|Rs 50 lakh (est.)
|Total
|Rs 7.90 crore
Padakkalam in cinemas
Padakkalam is playing at the cinemas nearby. You can grab your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
