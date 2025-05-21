Maaman Tamil Nadu Box Office: Soori starrer emerges HIT with excellent weekday collections
Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Maaman recorded a solid run at the box office and emerged as a Clean Hit in just 5 days.
Tamil movie, Maaman, starring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi, is doing well at the box office. The action drama, directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, emerged as a successful venture for the makers, courtesy of its excellent box office trends.
Maaman grosses over Rs 12 crore, emerges as a HIT
Maaman kickstarted its box office journey with Rs 1.90 crore. The Soori starrer movie further witnessed a superlative trend and collected Rs 2.55 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 3.85 crore on Day 3. Released on May 16th, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 8.30 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
The movie recorded a solid hold on its first Monday and clocked better numbers than its opening day. It added around Rs 2.25 crore on Day 4, storming past the Rs 10 crore mark. Continuing its glorious run, Maaman is expected to score over Rs 2.15 crore today on its Day 5. The total cume of Maaman now stands at Rs 12.70 crore gross at the Tamil box office.
It grabbed a Clean Hit verdict with its strong hold in just five days of its theatrical run. The movie is expected to continue its glorious run until the arrival of Thug Life on June 6th.
Day-wise box office collections of Maaman are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 1.90 crore
|2
|Rs 2.55 crore
|3
|Rs 3.85 crore
|4
|Rs 2.25 crore
|5
|Rs 2.15 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 12.70 crore
Maaman in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
