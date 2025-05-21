The Dark Knight Trilogy Writer Had Bigger Plans for Joker in Third Outing of Christopher Nolan

Christian Bale is still considered one of the best Batmans ever on screen. All thanks to Christopher Nolan, who brought the character to life, and Heath Ledger’s character, who gave a tough time to the Caped Crusader onscreen. Meanwhile, the writer of the trilogy recently reflected on the initial plans of the film and how Joker had a major role in The Dark Knight Rises.

As per a recent report, David Goyer, who penned the trilogy, working alongside the director of The Prestige, stated that he wanted much more of Joker in The Dark Knight Rises, which was even implemented in the original draft of the film.

According to the writer, the original plan for the trilogy would have had Harvey Dent, aka Two-Face, be one of the villains in the third film. Meanwhile, Joker would have an even more crucial role in The Dark Knight, as he alone would have fought Batman, getting on his nerves and making the superhero even more frustrated.

As per Fortress, this was the plan even before the principal photography for The Dark Knight. Coming to The Dark Knight Rises, that gave an even deadlier villain, Bane, it would have been another outing for Joker to play his games again.

The movie was at first set to focus on Joker slowly corrupting Dent after he would be sent on trial for his crimes in the previous outing.

However, the third outing, The Dark Knight Rises, still won many hearts and gave the trilogy a brought forth by Christopher Nolan a perfect ending.

Besides Bale and Ledger, the trilogy even brought forth the talents of Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow, Liam Neeson as Ra’s al Ghul, and Marion Cotillard as his daughter Talia al Ghul. Two-Face was played by Aaron Eckhart, with Gary Oldman playing James Gordon and Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox.