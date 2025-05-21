Tourist Family Tamil Nadu Box Office Day 21: Sasikumar, Simran starrer adds Rs 85 lakh on 3rd Wednesday
Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran in the lead roles, is inching towards the Rs 55 crore mark in Tamil Nadu.
The heartwarming drama Tourist Family, led by Sasikumar and Simran, is performing exceptionally at the box office. The Tamil movie, directed by Abhishan Jeevinth, stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark on its third Sunday in Tamil Nadu and continued to record a solid hold at the box office.
Opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1, Tourist Family clocked Rs 45 crore by the end of its two weeks (15 days). It soon stormed past the lifetime cume of its rival release, Retro. The movie further added Rs 5.60 crore in its third weekend, followed by Rs 1 crore on the third Monday and Rs 90 lakh on the third Tuesday. As per estimates, the movie added Rs 85 lakh today on its third Wednesday.
The total cume of Tourist Family now stands at Rs 53.75 crore gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. It slowed down in its third week with the arrival of Soori's Maaman and Santhanam's DD Next Level.
Day-wise box office collections of Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore
|19
|Rs 1 crore
|20
|Rs 0.90 crore
|21
|Rs 0.85 crore
|Total
|Rs 53.75 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
