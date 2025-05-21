Why Is Sarah Jessica Parker Targeting Reading 170 Books? Inside Her Journey to Becoming Booker Prize Judge

Sarah Jessica Parker, who starred as Carrie Bradshaw in the cult-favorite series Sex and the City, has been reading two books a day as her preparation to become a Booker Prize judge. The star of And Just Like That... is also associated with her own imprint, SJP Lit, via Zando.

Advertisement

At the PEN America Literary Gala, Parker told Page Six, she is reading between two books a day in her work as a judge on the prestigious literary prize. Parker called the work both thrilling and draining.

She noted the intensity of having to read such a large number, mentioning the challenge of keeping up with the approximately 170 books assigned to judges annually.

"It’s intense to be reading (that number of books), the volume is kind of hard to convey, what it’s like to have as many books we are given the opportunity to read in a month…it’s quite something," she said, citing the enormity of the task.

With her shooting commitments now behind her, Parker said that her own calendar is free to devote herself fully to reading from morning till night. This bookish commitment is no surprise — it was instilled in her by her mother, who made reading a daily practice in their home. Followers of the actress must have observed her avid reading habits on Instagram.

Advertisement

In a curious coincidence, Parker's journey to the Booker panel started years ago, when she posted a comment on an Instagram video discussing the judging process. As pointed out by an X user, she wrote, "Let me try!" under the literary fundraiser's Instagram post. That informal comment has now come full circle.

From red carpets to reading lists, Sarah Jessica Parker now sits in company with writers, journalists, and public figures to choose the year's best novel for the Booker Prize.

Which author won Booker Prize 2025? Do you know which of the following authors won the 2025 Booker Prize Paul Lynch Bernardine Evaristo Banu Mushtaq Ben Okri

ALSO READ: Why Is Sarah Jessica Parker Skipping the Met Gala 2025? And Just Like That Actress Reveals