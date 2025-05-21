Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes 2025 Homebound in Cannes 2025 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Sunny Deol in Death Sentence Remake Aamir Khan Raid 2 Box Office The Royals Kesari Veer Advance Booking Sitaare Zameen Par

Thudarum Kerala Box Office 4th Wednesday: Mohanlal starrer grows on the occasion of his birthday

Mohanlal starrer Thudarum continues its glorious run. The movie witnessed a jump on Lalettan's birthday.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on May 21, 2025 | 11:01 PM IST | 21K
Mohanlal
Credits: Rejaputhra Visual Media

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is doing an exceptional business at the box office. The Malayalam movie directed by Tharun Moorthy is running in its 4th week and continues to dominate the box office. The movie witnessed a good jump today on the birthday of Lalettan. 

Debuted with Rs 5.10 crore on its opening day, Thudarum smashed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 19th day at the Kerala box office. The movie recorded a jump today on its Day 27, and added Rs 1.30 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 112.55 crore gross in Kerala. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 125 crore mark.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection
1 Rs 5.10 crore
2 Rs 7.00 crore
3 Rs 8.20 crore 
4 Rs 6.85 crore 
5 Rs 6.50 crore 
6 Rs 6.30 crore 
7 Rs 7.05 crore
8 Rs 5.65 crore
9 Rs 6.35 crore
10 Rs 7.50 crore
11 Rs 5.30 crore 
12 Rs 4.50 crore
13 Rs 4 crore
14 Rs 3.35 crore
15 Rs 3 crore 
16 Rs 3.80 crore
17 Rs 4.80 crore 
18 Rs 2.70 crore 
19 Rs 2.30 crore 
20 Rs 1.90 crore 
21 Rs 1.35 crore 
22 Rs 1.50 crore
23 Rs 1.80 crore
24 Rs 2.00 crore 
25 Rs 1.25 crore 
26 Rs 1.20 crore
27 Rs 1.30 crore (est.)
Total Rs 112.55 crore (est.)

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

