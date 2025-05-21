Thudarum Kerala Box Office 4th Wednesday: Mohanlal starrer grows on the occasion of his birthday
Mohanlal starrer Thudarum continues its glorious run. The movie witnessed a jump on Lalettan's birthday.
Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead, is doing an exceptional business at the box office. The Malayalam movie directed by Tharun Moorthy is running in its 4th week and continues to dominate the box office. The movie witnessed a good jump today on the birthday of Lalettan.
Debuted with Rs 5.10 crore on its opening day, Thudarum smashed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 19th day at the Kerala box office. The movie recorded a jump today on its Day 27, and added Rs 1.30 crore to the tally, bringing the total cume to Rs 112.55 crore gross in Kerala. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run somewhere around the Rs 125 crore mark.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7.00 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.85 crore
|5
|Rs 6.50 crore
|6
|Rs 6.30 crore
|7
|Rs 7.05 crore
|8
|Rs 5.65 crore
|9
|Rs 6.35 crore
|10
|Rs 7.50 crore
|11
|Rs 5.30 crore
|12
|Rs 4.50 crore
|13
|Rs 4 crore
|14
|Rs 3.35 crore
|15
|Rs 3 crore
|16
|Rs 3.80 crore
|17
|Rs 4.80 crore
|18
|Rs 2.70 crore
|19
|Rs 2.30 crore
|20
|Rs 1.90 crore
|21
|Rs 1.35 crore
|22
|Rs 1.50 crore
|23
|Rs 1.80 crore
|24
|Rs 2.00 crore
|25
|Rs 1.25 crore
|26
|Rs 1.20 crore
|27
|Rs 1.30 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 112.55 crore (est.)
Thudarum is in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
