Devil's Double Next Level Tamil Nadu Box Office: Hit comedy sequel runs decently against Maaman over weekdays

Released on May 16, the Tamil movie Devil's Double Next Level is holding up decently at the box office. The action horror-comedy film, starring Santhanam, Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Geethika Tiwary in the lead roles, opened better than its rival release, Maaman, but remained behind on the weekdays.

Debuted with Rs 3.10 crore on its opening day, the horror-comedy recorded a solid opening weekend of Rs 9.40 crore gross, with Rs 3.15 crore and Rs 3.40 crore coming on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. The movie registered a drop on its first Monday and added Rs 1.45 crore to the tally.

As per estimates, the film is expected to add another Rs 1.40 crore today on Day 5, taking the five-day cume to Rs 12.50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

Though the movie recorded a better opening weekend than Soori starrer Maaman, the latter excelled in registering better hold on weekdays. Currently, both movies are standing on a similar figure; their box office hold in the coming few days will determine who will win the clash. Interestingly, both films have emerged as a Clean Hit at the box office. They will continue to lure the audience for two more weeks before facing a massive release of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.

Day-wise box office collection of Devil's Double Next Level at the Tamil Nadu box office:

Day Gross Tamil Collection 1 Rs 3.10 crore 2 Rs 3.15 crore 3 Rs 3.40 crore 4 Rs 1.45 crore 5 Rs 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 12.50 crore

Devil's Double Next Level in cinemas

