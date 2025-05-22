Suhana Khan Birthday: 10 interesting things you'll be surprised to know about Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, celebrates her birthday on May 22, 2025. She's already made headlines for her stylish appearances and acting debut. Suhana is steadily carving her own identity in the world of entertainment. From studying abroad to starring in films, her journey is nothing short of fascinating. Scroll down to discover some interesting and lesser-known facts about this rising star.

10 interesting things about the King actor Suhana Khan:

1. Just like her father, Suhana Khan has a strong passion for sports. She's known to be a fan of both football and cricket. During her school years, she reportedly led the Under-14 team as captain. In addition to that, Suhana has also earned multiple state-level accolades in Taekwondo competitions.

2. Besides her love for sports, Suhana is also passionate about dancing. She appeared in Shiamak Davar's Pop dance video for the Summer Funk Show.

3. Whoever claims that star kids lack intelligence should reconsider. Suhana Khan is a talented writer and has won the Katha National Story Writing Competition.

4. Guess who Suhana Khan's favorite YouTube channel is? It turns out to be Lilly Singh, the popular Canadian YouTuber.

5. Suhana is also a big fan of Zayn Malik, the former One Direction member, and she has a strong liking for British pop music.

6. Few people know that before The Archies, Suhana made her acting debut in 2019 with the short film The Grey Part Of Blue.

7. Suhana Khan has also honed her acting skills by studying at the prestigious New York Film Academy, showing she's serious about her craft beyond just being a star kid.

8. Suhana has been making significant strides in real estate investments. In June 2023, she acquired a 1.5-acre agricultural land in Thal village, Alibaug, Maharashtra, for Rs 12.91 crore. She also purchased an additional 78,361 square feet of farmland in Thal village for Rs 9.5 crore in February 2024.

9. Khan has an impressive academic background, completing her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduating from Ardingly College in England.

10. At just 25, Suhana Khan has already established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment and fashion industries. With her debut in The Archies and a growing portfolio of brand endorsements, she has amassed an estimated net worth of Rs 13 crore.

