Chris Brown Thrown in Jail for Attacking Music Producer in London Nightclub; Know What He’s Charged With

Chris Brown has been charged with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) regarding a 2023 London nightclub altercation. On May 16, at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, the Metropolitan Police officers arrested him.

Authorities verified that he is still in custody. The Crown Prosecution Service, a government agency that supervises criminal prosecutions, confirmed on May 15 in a press release.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary, or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings," the agency said, per USA Today.

This case mirrors Brown's October 2023 row with music producer Amadou "Abe" Diaw. Diaw accused Brown of "beating him over the head" with a tequila bottle. The incident occurred at a London nightclub.

Diaw's lawsuit documents, obtained by the outlet, shed more light on the incident: "As (Diaw) lay unconscious on the floor, Brown continued to ruthlessly stomp on the defenseless (Diaw) for approximately 30 seconds. (Diaw) ended up in the hospital with lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg."

Though more information regarding the claimed victim or type of wounds has not yet been made public, the case is likely to gain wide exposure. Brown's management has not yet made a public statement regarding the case.

Brown rose to fame in 2005 with his first album. He's famous for hit singles such as Run It!, No Air featuring Jordin Sparks. He has dropped 11 studio albums and hundreds of singles throughout the years.

He's also famous for his ex-relationship with pop singer Rihanna and several legal problems along the way. He will be appearing at Manchester Magistrates' Court on May 16.

Chris Brown's latest court appearance will likely attract significant attention during the trial.

