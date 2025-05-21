Violet Affleck Recalls Debating With Mom Jennifer Garner About THIS During L.A. Wildfires: Details Inside

Violet Affleck reflected on a heated argument she had with her mother, Jennifer Garner, while being in a hotel room during the L.A. wildfires. Violet, whom Garner shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, recalled the details of the fiery conversation with her mom about how climate change forced families out of their homes in order to save themselves.

Affleck jotted down all points of debate with her actress mom in her research paper titled “A Chronically Ill Earth: COVID Organizing as a Model Climate Response in Los Angeles.”

In response to Garner’s comments about climate change, Violet claimed that the behavior of the “wealthiest citizens” led the earth into the crisis. In her paper, the star kid mentioned, “As a lifelong Angelena and climate-literate member of generation Z, my question had not been whether the Palisades would burn but when.”

She continued, “As I chatted with adults in the hotel where we’d gone to escape the smoke, though, I found my position to be an uncommon one: people spoke of how long rebuilding would take, how much it would cost, and how tragically odd the whole situation had been.”

The 19-year-old went on to reveal that the 13 Going on 30 actress was “shell-shocked, astonished at the scale of destruction in the neighborhood where she raised me and my siblings.” However, she was surprised by her mother’s reaction.

Moreover, Violet also penned her brother Samuel’s reaction to the wildfires. She shared that her younger sibling was skeptical as to what the strong winds would have to do with climate change. “Hopefully, most of us understand the climate crisis better than my little brother,” Violet wrote in her essay.

Furthermore, the eldest one of her siblings, Violet, went on to mention, “Driven by unsustainable consumption patterns concentrated among the wealthiest citizens of the wealthiest countries, all of which have already subjected most of this country and the world to deadly temperatures, fire-flood cycles, rising seas, and dying crops.”

The young one completed her paper by finally mentioning the protocols to avoid such hazards in the future.

