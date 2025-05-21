Will BTS' J-Hope end Rihanna’s music drought? Singer shares dream collabs after success with Miguel, J. Cole, and more

Amid the resounding success of J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, which saw every show sell out, he sat down for an in-depth interview with Billboard on May 21. As the artist prepares for the final Goyang encore performances, he opened up about the creative inspirations behind his solo work and shared his aspirations for potential collaborations, including an exciting mention of Rihanna. The news sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating that the superstar might team up with her on his upcoming album.

During the exclusive conversation with Billboard, J-Hope was asked about which artists he would like to collaborate with if given a chance. He reiterated his previous revelation of admiring Grammy-winning singer Rihanna. The BTS member recalled stating in past interviews that he waited for Rihanna's next album, just like any other fan of the best-selling 21st-century female artist. J-Hope said, "She's an artist I've always loved since I was a kid." Fans were over the moon on hearing J-Hope mention Rihanna as his dream collab and wondered if they are planning music together.

Some BTS ARMYs took to social media to speculate if she will be a part of J-Hope's upcoming album, which is reported to be released sometime within the next two months. It will not only be an exciting affair for J-Hope's fans but also for Rihanna's dedicated supporters, who have been eagerly waiting for her comeback. Her joint venture with J-Hope will be even more groundbreaking, as there has been a musical drought on her side since her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

Not just Rihanna, J-Hope also mentioned being inspired lately by "rappers who have a very powerful presence," like Doechii and Sexy Red. He expressed his wish to collaborate with them sometime. J-Hope's joint ventures with artists like Miguel, J. Cole and Becky G have been well received by fans in the past. His harmony with Miguel in Sweet Dreams won hearts; his soothing, groovy track on the street with J. Cole and his fun song Chicken Noodle Soup with Becky G are all huge successes.

Following that, if he offers another collab track with either or all of J-Hope's admired artists—Rihanna, Doechii and Sexy Red—you can expect a chart-buster right there!

