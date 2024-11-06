Christina Applegate Reveals She Feels Like Knives Are Lodged in Her Spine 'Every Single Day' Due to Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate is sharing how her multiple sclerosis diagnosis has changed her life since 2021. On the Tuesday, November 5 episode of her MeSsy podcast, the Married...with Children star sat down with her co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and guest Rory Kandel to discuss the painful everyday battle with the condition, as both of them also have MS.

“I lay in bed screaming—like, the sharp pains, the ache, that squeezing,” Applegate, 52, confessed during the episode. Kandel, a bakery owner from California, echoed similar sentiments, stating that it feels like knives are lodged in her spine, making it difficult to turn from one side to another.

“Do you feel like that?” the baker asked the Dead to Me actress, to which she replied, “Every single day of my life.” Applegate continued, “I can’t even pick up my phone sometimes.” She also mentioned having difficulty uncapping bottles.

The Anchorman actress further compared the floor to lava due to the excruciating pain she feels when trying to get out of bed.

The pain caused by MS—a chronic disease that damages the central nervous system by attacking the protective coating around nerve fibers—is so intense that Applegate feels it might be better to stay in bed and use her diaper to urinate.

The mom of one has been candid about how her health diagnosis has affected her career. In 2022, she revealed that Dead to Me would probably be her last acting gig due to her deteriorating condition.

As Applegate continues to battle the disease, she revealed one of her most effective coping mechanisms is reality TV. Speaking on James Corden’s SiriusXM show This Life of Mine in August, Applegate shared that, since she now spends most of her time in bed and rarely leaves her house, reality TV has become her go-to source of entertainment and escapism.

As for her favorites, Applegate said she’s not picky. She enjoys watching everything from Vanderpump Rules to Below Deck and Real Housewives. Even Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay works.

