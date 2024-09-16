7 Highest-Grossing Actresses Of All Time Worldwide: Scarlett Johansson, Emma Watson, and others

When it comes to big box office numbers, Male actors often dominate the world cinema due to the nature of the business. However, some big female names have not only proven their acting mettle but also emerged as bankable film celebrities across the globe. Here’s discussing the top highest-grossing actresses at the worldwide box office. The list includes some prominent names, from Scarlett Johansson to Emma Watson. Check it out further!

7 Highest Grossing Actresses of all time at the worldwide box office

1. Scarlett Johnsson

Active in the film business since 1994, Scarlett Johansson is the highest-grossing actress of all time at the worldwide box office. The American actress has starred in numerous movies that have not only won critical acclaim but also established her as one of the most bankable stars in world cinema.

Best known for her portrayal of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Scarlett has won many accolades, including five Golden Globe nominations, two British Academy Awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Award nominations.

Her performances in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story were highly praised, among her many other films. According to reports, the actress has been part of movies that have collectively earned a total worldwide box office collection of USD 14.56 billion. With such astounding box office records, Scarlett Johansson has become the highest-grossing female star of all time and secured the second spot, after Samuel L. Jackson, among the highest-grossing actors of all time.

Advertisement

2. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana is second among the highest-grossing actresses of all time. The Hollywood actress is best known for her work in science-fiction movies, including Avatar, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Adam Project, and many others.

Zoe has also been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portraying Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Saldana’s filmography has collectively achieved a worldwide box office gross of USD 14.25 billion, making her the fourth highest-grossing actor of all time, ahead of Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel.

3. Emma Watson

Widely known as Hermoine Granger of the popular film franchise Harry Potter, Emma Watson is the third highest-grossing actress of all time. She later won hearts with her performances in movies like The Bling Ring, Noah, Beauty And The Beast, and Little Women, among others.

Emma Watson's rich filmography has collected a total box office collection of USD 9.22 Billion globally, becoming one of the most bankable stars ever.

Advertisement

4. Karen Gillan

Coming from Scotland, Karen Gillan shot to fame for her role in the British sci-fi television series Doctor Who. The actress later transitioned to Hollywood, where she bagged key roles in movies like Oculus, Selfie, the Jumanji film franchise, and the Marvel cinematic universe. She played Nebula, a blue-skinned alien warrior, in many MCU movies.

Karen Gillan is fourth among the highest-grossing actresses of all time, with a global rampage of USD 8.47 billion from all her theatrical releases.

5. Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen made her entry among the most bankable stars of all time in a short career of 10 years as a leading actress. The Hollywood actress has been part of many Marvel movies, which contributed the most to establishing her among the top actresses. She has been part of movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, What If?, WandaVision, and Godzilla, among others.

Advertisement

With a cumulative box office gross collection of USD 8.38 Billion, Elizabeth Olsen secured the fifth spot among the highest-grossing actresses of all time.

6. Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright is a Guyanese actress who enjoys both critical and commercial success. In just ten years, she has become one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. Letitia is best known as Shuri in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies- Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The films she has appeared in have raked in a total worldwide gross collection of USD 7.51 Billion, establishing her as the Sixth highest-grossing actress of all time globally.

7. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira is best known for playing Okoye in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to acting, Danai is also a successful playwright.

With a global rampage of USD 6.98 Billion from all her theatrical releases, Danai Gurira emerged as the seventh among the highest-grossing actresses of all time.

Following Is The List Of Highest-Grossing Actresses Of All Time:

Rank Actors WW Total Box Office 1 Scarlett Johnsson USD 14.56 Billion 2 Zoe Saldana USD 14.25 Billion 3 Emma Watson USD 9.22 Billion 4 Karen Gillan USD 8.47 Billion 5 Elizabeth Olsen USD 8.38 Billion 6 Letitia Wright USD 7.51 Billion 7 Danai Gurira USD 6.98 Billion

Besides the above-mentioned names, some other actresses who left a mark at the box office include Pom Klementieff, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman. If you loved reading this article, check out the highest-grossing directors of all time.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: 7 highest-grossing actors of all time: Samuel Jackson, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Cruise and others