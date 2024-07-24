Who Is Jimmy Herring? Exploring Widespread Panic Guitarist's Life And Career Amid Tonsil Cancer Diagnosis

The renowned American guitarist, Jimmy Herring, has been the lead guitarist in Widespread Panic since 2006. He is also a founder member of Aquarium Rescue Unit and Jazz Is Dead.

Widespread Panic took to Instagram last Monday, July 22nd, to share a tragic announcement revealing that their guitarist Jimmy Herring had been diagnosed with Stage I tonsil cancer. Due to this diagnosis, the band will not be able to perform at Asheville in North Carolina, scheduled for July 25–27, hence calling off these shows. They anticipate more changes in their touring schedule as they try to fit it around his treatment and recovery.

Who is Jimmy Herring? Looking at Widespread Panic's lead Guitarist's life & career

He was born on January 22, 1962, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Widespread Panic's lead guitarist, Herring, has played with other top bands as well, including Project Z, The Dead, Derek Trucks Band, Phil Lesh and Friends, among others, making him one amongst the music industry's most highly regarded figures.

Widespread Panic announced his tonsil cancer diagnosis, writing, "He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we’re happy to report. The Band will not be playing the upcoming Asheville dates. We will have a clearer picture of our future concert schedule in the next few days. We thank everyone for their concern and blessings as Jimmy and his family go through this healing process. Let the Healing begin."

What is Jimmy Herring's net worth?

Jimmy Herring has enjoyed a successful career, which has given him an estimated net worth of a whopping 4 million USD as per celebrity net worth.

His contributions to Widespread Panic include several albums like Free Somehow (2008), Dirty Side Down (2010), and Street Dogs (2015). Besides his works with Widespread Panic, he also released his solo albums, such as Lifeboat (2008), Subject to Change Without Notice (2012), and Live in San Francisco (2018), showing that he was a versatile and deep musician.

His involvement extended to different musical collaborations, such as joining Col. Bruce Hampton for the Arkansas album. Besides that, he has appeared on Eepeee, In a Perfect World, and The Calling albums by Aquarium Rescue Unit and has also played with Derek Trucks Band, Jazz Is Dead, Project Z, and many others.

With this journey towards recovery, Jimmy Herring is supported by fans and fellow musicians, and they are looking forward to his illness-free life of music again.

