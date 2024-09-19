Country Rock Pioneer JD Souther, Who Worked With Eagles And Linda Ronstadt, Dies At 78; Here's A Look At His Life And Legacy

John David Souther, better known as JD Souther and celebrated for helping to shape the country rock movement in 1970s Southern California, passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, September 17. While no cause of death was provided, his representatives at Solters PR stated that he passed away peacefully at his home in New Mexico, according to Variety.

The publication also noted that Souther was about to hit the road this fall with Karla Bonoff, another icon of the 1970s Southern California music scene, and had performed as recently as five days ago.

Amid the singer-songwriter’s sudden demise, below is a brief account of his life and legacy.

Souther was most well-known for penning songs for the Eagles. Some of his much-celebrated collaborations with the band include New Kid, Best of My Love, Heartache Tonight, James Dean, Doolin-Dalton, Victim of Love, Last Time in Town, You Never Cry Like a Lover, Teenage Jail, and more. He was the sole writer of How Long, a cover the Eagles popularized in 2007 of a song Souther had first released as a solo artist in 1972.

In an interview with the Creative Independent, Souther shared he was often asked if it pissed him off that the Eagles had their biggest hits courtesy of his songs. The penman said he would often offer such people a look at the paychecks he received in return.

Souther, in the same interview, revealed that when he tasted solo fame (he has eight solo albums and one live album to his credit) with You’re Only Lonely, he did not enjoy it as much, and it did not pay quite as well. The song peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Besides the Eagles, Souther enjoyed credits on Linda Ronstadt’s discography as well, whom he dated in the 1970s. The duo’s collaborative efforts include Prisoner in Disguise, Faithless Love, Sometimes You Can’t Win, and Hearts Against the Wind. The latter song was featured in the 1980s film Urban Cowboy.

He also wrote songs for Dixie Chicks, George Strait, and Bonnie Raitt, among others.

Souther, a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, also dabbled in acting. He made scattered appearances on television shows including Thirtysomething (1989) and Nashville (2012), and films including Postcards From the Edge (1990), My Girl 2 (1994), Purgatory (1999), and Deadline (2012).

Born in Detroit, Michigan, but raised in Amarillo, Texas, JD Souther, who was also a member of The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, is survived by his ex-wife and his two sisters.

