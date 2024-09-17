'Saddened And Heartbroken': Tito Jackson's Sons Pay Emotional Tribute To Jackson 5 Alum After His Death At 70

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The globally acclaimed musician, Tito Jackson passed away at the age of 70 recently, following which his three sons, Taj, TJ, and Taryll Jackson shared an emotional post on social media. Remembering their father, the three kids, who are also members of 3T’s expressed every bit of how they feel along with a few memories, in their tribute post.

Taj, TJ, and Taryll took to Instagram and uploaded a joint post, along with their band’s Instagram account.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” the beginning of their post read, which also had tagged Tito Jackson’s Instagram account.

Further continuing, the boys came up with words that stated how incredible their late father was as a person, detailing how Tito cared about everyone around him.

Addressing their followers, Taj, TJ, and Taryll mentioned that while a few may know Tito Jackson, who performed with the legendary band The Jackson 5, the others remember him as Coach Tito, while a few also called him Poppa T.

“Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously,” the post read, while also using a few song titles as references and stating that the boys and the family of the late icon would always remember the Tito Time they shared together.

The post also asked the people reading, to continue with what Tito Jackson had started and always believed in, which is to Love One Another- one more song reference, from his solo music career.

With love, the members of 3T’s concluded the post, adding “Your Boys” at the very end along with a few hashtags, “#titojackson #titotime #loveoneanother.”

For those unaware, Tito Jackson was the manager of the 3T’s. The post also took the fans of the late legend through a tour of memories, as it even included a few pictures.

In the carousel of this post, the young Taj, TJ, and Taryll could be seen with Tito, while a throwback photo of their father was added as well in the second slide.

Tito Jackson died at the age of 70 after suffering an apparent heart attack, as per Entertainment Tonight. The musician had passed away on September 15, 2024.

Moving further, the post gave the viewers a look at a black-and-white image of Tito along with his siblings, Michael, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, and Marlon Jackson, as The Jackson 5.

With a lot of happy echoes from the past, the final picture was of Tito's signature bowler hat and shades.

