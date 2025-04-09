Gwyneth Paltrow Says Taking on Stepmother Responsibilities Was ‘Tricky’ Amid Regretting ‘Not Having More Kids’: DEETS

Gwyneth Paltrow is reflecting on her mommy duties. The actress opened up about her regret of not having more kids with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The Goop founder is a mother to two kids, Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her ex and the Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. Moreover, the Iron Man star is the stepmother to her husband's two kids from the latter's previous relationship.

Advertisement

While making an appearance on her Goop podcast alongside her husband, the actress revealed that her father would regret not having more kids, and now she, too, is having similar feelings. Explaining further, Paltrow said, "My dad [Bruce Paltrow] used to say the only regret he had in his entire life was not having more kids. And I felt like that for a long time until I got [stepchildren]."

She further added, "I think at the time, we really felt like we were doing the right thing. We were trying to kind of land the plane very, very gently and slowly and get everybody on board, but I'm not sure that it didn't just prolong that thing off, like, we don't know what we're doing."

Moreover, the actress went on to describe her role as a stepmother as a "tricky one," claiming that her husband's children took a lot of work. Elaborating on the household dynamics, the Marvel star stated, "What seems to happen every time is the dad is in the middle. The kids are having a hard time understanding and adjusting; they don't want to let go of the family dynamic they had, and the dad is trying to appease both and play both sides."

Advertisement

The Shakespeare in Love star also admitted that she and her husband could have moved in earlier in their relationship, but the duo took time for their children to adjust to the changes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Paltrow is set to star alongside Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming movie Marty Supreme.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 2024, Shares What She Let Go Of, and Reveals Her 2025 Goals: WATCH