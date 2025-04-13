Is Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin STOPPING Girlfriend Dakota Johnson From Taking On Risqué Roles? Source Reveals

It appears that Chris Martin is allegedly involved in his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson's, professional front. According to Radar, the Am I Ok star has been avoiding saying yes to the raunchy film roles because of the Coldplay band member.

The publication's report also mentioned that Johnson is allegedly "being manipulated" by the Paradise vocalist, which is taking a significant toll on her acting career.

The source told the outlet that the actress "is on track to spend the rest of her life with Chris. But her friends are asking: Is that really a good thing?"

The insider also claimed, "When Chris isn't on the road, he insists on Dakota being around him all the time, and so much of this relationship has seen them sequestered from the rest of the world."

According to the publication, the source further continued that that's fine for "a press-shy" music artist who has been in the industry for more than twenty-five years, but with such behavior, the Something Just Like This artist isn't doing any "favor" to Johnson's professional front.

The source told the outlet that after the failure of Marvel's Madam Web (released in 2024), the actress should be out there to get her career on track again.

Insider reportedly shared that the 50 Shades of Grey star "needs to be out there circulating socially and meeting new filmmakers and collaborators — not cooped up in Chris' Malibu house for weeks on end."

It was also shared by the source that this results in taking the actress "out of her game" and off the minds of individuals, and this would surely be "different" for Johnson if she weren't in a relationship."

For the unversed, the pair has been speculated to be dating since 2017, and they have since been one of the internet's most shipped pairs.

