Dana Carvey Weighs In On His Impromptu Ice Cream Act With Maya Rudolph During SNL Appearance; Details Inside

Dana Carvey recently discussed his spontaneous ice cream-smashing skit with Maya Rudolph on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. The actor, who returned to the show as Joe Biden, took the chance to create a chaotic yet hilarious scene on TV screens with Rudolph, who was dressed as Kamala Harris. On his Fly on the Wall podcast, the comedian stated that it was one of his most memorable moments from the episode.

While opening up to the audience, Carvey revealed that he asked the prop master to provide him with an ice cream cone to use as a prop during the sketch. However, putting some of it on Rudolph’s face was not part of the plan.

He elaborated, "I asked the prop master to give me an ice cream just to hold for the dress show. And then the air show, she gave me much bigger [one], and I didn't ask her."

The actor further added, "I thought, 'Here's ice cream, big gob. Here's Maya's face.' And I didn't wanna hurt her, but I just — I thought of it, and did it within two seconds. So that's to put to rest all the rumors and all the talk."

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live Alum Dana Carvey Reveals He Was Asked To Play This BIG Political Figure In Show

Meanwhile, Maya Rudolph was clearly surprised by the act and at the moment she smirked at Dana and tried to supress her laughter. On the other hand, the actor revealed on his podcast that he in no way was trying to demean the president by impressionating him on the show.

Advertisement

Carvey said that he believes it would be easier for the people to digest the comedy around Biden as he has walked out of the presidential election race.

The actor explained, "It was a hot oven because he's the president, and he's running for reelection against Trump.” He went on to say, "It was much more of that kind of political energy around it. Now he's passed it, and I think it's playful and fun."

Besides Biden, Carvey has portrayed multiple politicians in the show from 1986-1993. The list includes George W. Bush. Other SNL cast members who played the role of Joe Biden include Jason Sudeikis, Woody Harrelson, John Mulaney, Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat, James Austin Johnson, and Mikey Day.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Wild': Maya Rudolph Opens Up About Fans Wanting Her To Reprise Kamala Harris Role In SNL