'It Was Wild': Maya Rudolph Opens Up About Fans Wanting Her To Reprise Kamala Harris Role In SNL

Maya Rudolph was trending in social media in late July due to President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as his preferred Democratic nominee instead of seeking re-election.

This news created great excitement among Saturday Night Live fans who have been anticipating Rudolph returning to play her iconic role as Harris. The reaction from the fans went viral on social media leaving Rudolph in shock. She dubbed it ‘crazy’ with her phone buzzing constantly with funny and thrilled texts.

Speaking to Variety about fans trending and wanting her to reprise Kamala Harris role, the Big Mouth star revealed, "It was wild!”

She continued, “On top of the excitement I felt, I received so many GIFs that had me laughing: LeBron [James] waiting to get in the game, Roman Roy watching his emails pour in, my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up.”

On 28th September when SNL starts its 50th season, Rudolph is expected to portray Harris once again, which won her an Emmy award for best actress.

Just a few days before she started trending on social media, she got some exciting news about her Emmy nominations. These included her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, voicing Connie the Hormone Monstress in Netflix’s adult animated series Big Mouth, and portraying a disillusioned billionaire in the Apple TV+ show Loot.

She expressed to the outlet, "For things that are so close to my heart: Loot, Big Mouth and SNL. The best actress nomination is particularly exciting because it’s my first time; that felt really cool! And I’m particularly proud of the song we wrote for my SNL [Mother’s Day] monologue. That one just feels like a huge personal achievement. I feel so proud!"

In reflecting on her career, she disclosed that performing live during last year’s election campaign at Saturday Night Live amid Covid-19 pandemic solidified who she is as a performer live before a crowd. Even though she does different things, she comes back to SNL because it is where her heart lies.

Maya Rudolph’s illustrious career has included television, animated movies, and movies such as Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, Wine Country and many more. She is now paying attention to Broadway as that was always her dream since childhood. Theater obviously has its difficulties but one day she plans on making it on Broadway believing that anything is possible with the right attitude.

