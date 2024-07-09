Danny Trejo Reveals He Thought Someone Threw 'Acid' at His Vehicle at the 4th of July Parade

The 80-year-old veteran actor Danny Trejo has finally spoken about the incident that took place during the 4th of July parade in Los Angeles’s Sunland-Tujunga area. He faced an altercation after a few people threw water balloons at Trejo’s low rider. The video of the fight was first released by TMZ, and the actor has refrained from making any comments as of now.

What happened during the incident?

The day after the July 4th incident, veteran actor Danny Trejo spoke with Fox 11 Los Angeles regarding the altercation. Trejo explained that he had been invited to the parade by the Sunland-Tujunga Rotary Club and had brought along his three classic low riders, a tradition he had upheld for several years. During the parade, bystanders threw water balloons at his vehicles.

Trejo recounted feeling panicked when someone shouted that the balloons contained acid. In response, he exited his car, and as he approached the individuals responsible, a balloon struck him. Video footage obtained by Fox 11 shows Trejo confronting the bystanders, swinging at them before being knocked down. His friend Mario Castillo also intervened but was similarly knocked down during the altercation.

Danny Trejo opened up about bullies

Trejo expressed his feelings about the perpetrator, stating, “I hate bullies, and that’s what bullies do.” He continued by calling the person a coward and emphasized, “I did this in the ‘50s and the ‘60s, and I’m still doing it at 80 years old!” His friend, Mario Castillo, added that they had not attended the event to cause trouble but to address those throwing water balloons. Castillo described the person involved as “a grown man, skinhead, with tattoos.”

Advertisement

The initial video of the altercation, posted by TMZ, showed Trejo throwing a lawn chair while others attempted to intervene and break up the fight. Trejo commented on the incident, lamenting how some individuals try to spoil enjoyable events for others without reason. He asserted, “I am a protector. I will always protect my friends, and that’s what I was doing.”

ALSO READ: Danny Trejo Claims Racially Motivated Attack At July 4th Parade; Here’s All More About It