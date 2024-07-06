Danny Trejo Claims Racially Motivated Attack At July 4th Parade; Here’s All More About It

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to racial abuse.

Danny Trejo, famed for his starring roles in Machete and Desperado, accused that he and his colleagues were selected on the basis of their Mexican background in relation to a Fourth of July parade event.

This occurred in the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hence, during this holiday, Trejo was among a group of friends when another person threw a water balloon at his low rider convertible.

Escalation of the altercation

It became worse when he heard someone else say softly: “It’s Acid!” This made him get out, looking for any damage it might have caused to his vehicle. In an instant, an additional water balloon was thrown at him by someone he thought would be hit with it, leading to a physical altercation between them.

In that regard, Trejo said with sadness, “I’m sad that I behaved the way I behaved. I’m so sad that grown men gotta throw water balloons to enjoy a day.”

Claims of racial targeting

Similarly, Mr. Trejo’s pal, who was involved in the scuffle, also confirmed this claim by pointing out that those around them remained unaffected. Additionally, bruises were visible all over Trejo's friend’s arms as, according to him, they were “stomping on [his] arms” and “holding [him] down.” However, Trejo assured that he was fine, saying, “They couldn’t hurt me.”

Afterward, Danny added again: “I would be embarrassed if I attacked an 80-year-old man and he’s still talking and laughing.” This episode revealed Mr. Trejo’s experience as a participant in such parades and unceasing issues that deal with racism. In this case, it sheds light on the sad longevity of these feelings and the need to confront them.

