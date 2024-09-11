Dave Grohl’s Ex Tina Basich Detailed Rocker’s Infidelity in Memoir Years Before Recent Baby Scandal

As Dave Grohl announced welcoming a child outside his marriage on Tuesday, September 10, all of his previous relationships came under scrutiny for infidelity. And it turns out this wasn’t the former Nirvana drummer turned Foo Fighters rocker’s first cheating incident. Tina Basich, according to Page Six, claimed that the musician cheated on her during their relationship long before he recently came clean in public.

In her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich, 55, detailed the pain of discovering Grohl, also 55, allegedly two-timing her. The pair dated for two years in the late 90s and broke up around the time the athlete suffered a leg injury that halted her career for months.

Basich wrote that the rock star was so consumed by his label deals, music, and press tours that he barely had time for her. She even questioned the entire rockstar community in her book, sincerely asking them to reveal how they balance a real relationship with their demanding schedules. For her part, Basich said she gave her all while in a relationship with Grohl and felt like she was putting her career on hold for his.

The freak, as apparent from Grohl cheating on her, was not matched by the singer. Basich confessed she was left feeling “disappointed and pissed” after learning of her then-boyfriend’s cheating scandal “secondhand, through the grapevine.”

“Breakups suck. But Rockstar exits are the worst,” she said of her separation from him, claiming all she got was a five-minute phone call from the All Apologies performer after she pursued him for five weeks to get the truth.

Grohl also divorced his ex-wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood in 1997 after admitting to infidelity.

On the aforementioned date, Grohl announced via Instagram: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.” The rocker, in the same post, however, also reaffirmed his love for his wife of 23 years, Jordyn Blum, and their three daughters — Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

He mentioned in his announcement post that he is doing everything in his power to regain their trust.

He and Blum were last seen publicly at Wimbledon in London in July.

On the work front, Grohl recently made headlines for insinuating Taylor Swift does not sing live, which allows her to perform three-hour shows without errors. Referring to his tour with Foo Fighters as the Errors Tour, a nod to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Grohl remarked that mistakes occur during their shows because they are live performances.

The band also garnered attention for publicly criticizing Trump and endorsing Harris for president after the former allegedly used their song during one of his rallies without permission.

