David Beckham’s Ex-Assistant Rebecca Loos Claims Having An Extramarital Affair with Footballer 2 Decades Ago: ‘Never Lied...'

David Beckham’s former assistant, Rebecca Loos, admitted to having an affair with the actor-athlete 20 years ago, while he was still married to his wife, Victoria Beckham. While sitting down for an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, the former Dutch model, who also worked as a personal assistant to the soccer star, claimed that she has stuck with the truth through the years.

While in conversation with the media portal, the assistant stated that she has not lied about anything and reveals having done a brave thing by going up against the Beckhams. Loos claimed, "In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them.” She further added, "I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing."

Loos continued to add that she was going up against one of the powerful couples of the industry, who have the best PR and all the money in the world. On the other hand, she only had her truth.

The former assistant to the soccer player is now married to a doctor and is a mother to two kids. She began working as an assistant in 2003 when Beckham was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United.

After her termination in 2004, Loos opened up about having a four-month-long affair with the English native.

Meanwhile, denying the allegations, Beckham clarified at the time, "During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life.” He continued, "What appeared this morning is just one further example."

However, shedding light on Loos’ claims, Victoria opened up about a dark phase in her marriage with David. In the four-part docuseries, she claimed to feel as if the “world was against us.” The couple did not name Loos or any other person.

David and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and are parents to 3 kids.