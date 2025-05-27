Days of Our Lives Spoilers, May 27 Episode: Will Doug Seek Leo's Assistance Amid Gabi's Frantic Search For Ari?

Hostilities are about to heighten in Salem on Tuesday, May 27, as Days of Our Lives highlights family intrigue, a missing teen, and some surprising alliances.

Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez) is in full-on panic mode when she finds that her daughter, Ariana (Marissa Reyes), is not in her room. Although Ariana is a teenager and perfectly capable of taking care of herself, Gabi perhaps believes that something serious has happened. Desperate, she summons JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) for assistance, approaching the situation as a missing person's scenario.

Gabi looks for Ari, who is about to get grilled, and Doug asks Leo for help. While Gabi has every right to be concerned, her reaction might be a tad excessive. Ariana didn't just vanish without a cause; she just snuck out without anyone noticing, a typical teen move.

Nevertheless, her abrupt disappearance has Gabi worried, particularly since there's no word from Will and Sonny, who also seem equally in the dark or maybe deliberately mum.

In the meantime, the intrigue over where Ariana is comes undone. She's been seen in a bar with Doug (Peyton Meyer), and the pair ended up spending the night together. Ariana had declared it her birthday, although she tactfully omitted her age. Doug's sudden requirement of assistance raises eyebrows, particularly concerning Ari's age.

Enter Leo (Greg Rikaart), to whom Doug likely goes for help. Although the nature of Doug's plea is not established, speculation falls on a second problem: Julie's lost necklace. Doug can still be attempting to locate it and requires access to Leo's contacts to elicit information from Melinda (Tina Huang).

Melinda, though, is otherwise busy securing the adoption of Sophia. Viewers are abuzz with speculation over whether or not Melinda will end up adopting the infant herself. It would be a heart-wrenching full-circle twist, considering her own sad history of losing her daughter to adoption and then to tragedy at Kristen DiMera's hands.

With emotional high stakes in play, Salem is again filled with secrets, surprises, and suspense.

