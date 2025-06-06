Days of Our Lives June 6 Spoilers: What Does Jennifer Think of Chad's Date Plans With Cat? New Episode Teases Explosive Confrontation

As this week’s Days of Our Lives comes to a close, Salem continues to feel the ripple effects of John Black’s passing. Familiar faces pour into town, reopening old wounds and filling the air with tension. Here’s what the June 6 episode spoilers tell us about the difficult truths and past traumas coming to the forefront.

Anna returns, Marlena gets visitors, and Sophia prepares for birth

Anna returns from Europe, leaving her tour with Tony behind after learning about John’s death. She immediately reconnects with Marlena and Carrie, savoring her rare moments with her daughter and doting over photos of her grandson.

But Marlena’s day doesn’t slow down there—Sophia and Amy also stop by with gifts and introductions. Amy, with baked goods in hand, meets Carrie and is struck by a photo of Sami, echoing Cat’s earlier reaction.

As the visit continues, Sophia and Tate take their tour of the labor and delivery ward. The weight of their decision hits them—Sophia is going to have her baby soon, and they still haven’t secured adoptive parents. The reality of impending parenthood and uncertainty looms heavily over both of them.

Jennifer explodes over Chad and Cat’s skydiving date

Meanwhile, Chad’s skydiving date with Cat does not go as planned. Fear of heights leaves Chad shaken, and he ends up slightly injured. When he hobbles back into the Horton house with Cat, they walk straight into Jack and Jennifer—and Jennifer wastes no time confronting them.

Jennifer is outraged to see Chad with the woman who once impersonated her dead daughter. Cat is mortified, but Chad bears the brunt of Jennifer’s fury. She demands to know how he could form any relationship with the woman who exploited her grief. Chad’s leg may be bruised, but it is his relationship with Jennifer that may now be fractured beyond repair.

