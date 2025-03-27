Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly Forgive Tate’s Betrayal?

Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives is set to be a rollercoaster of drama as Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) unleashes her fury on Tate Black (Leo Howard) over his betrayal. Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) stirs up trouble with shocking accusations, and Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) pressures Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) into deception. With so much at stake, tensions will run high in Salem.

Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) delivers a stern warning to Gabi Hernandez (Cherie Jimenez), which could involve JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), or even more drama surrounding EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel). As EJ’s murder mystery gains momentum, Gabi’s rage toward him resurfaces, placing her firmly on the suspect list once again. With Melinda’s caution lingering, Gabi may find herself facing even more scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Xander is convinced that Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) and Stephanie have been carrying on a secret affair behind Alex Kiriakis’ (Robert Scott Wilson) back. In a desperate bid to protect a forged letter secret, Sarah urges Stephanie to go along with the deception. However, Stephanie struggles with the idea of letting Alex believe she betrayed him. When Alex confronts Philip in a heated exchange, he realizes he needs to hear the truth from Stephanie herself. Forced into a corner, Stephanie prepares to come clean about the deception she’s been hiding for Philip and Sarah.

At the same time, Holly is seething with anger after learning that Tate betrayed her trust by revealing Doug Williams III’s (Peyton Meyer) involvement in a necklace theft to Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes). When Holly confronts Tate, emotions run high as he scrambles to justify his actions. But Holly isn’t in the mood for excuses, and her explosive reaction could mark the beginning of the end for their romance.

With betrayals unraveling, relationships on the brink, and secrets threatening to surface, Salem is set for a dramatic shake-up. Will Holly and Tate’s relationship survive the fallout? Will Stephanie reveal the truth to Alex, or will the deception spiral further? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives to see how the drama unfolds.