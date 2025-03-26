Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Holly Expose Tate’s Secret?

The latest Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 26, hint at major drama unfolding in Salem. Paulina Price (Jackée Harry) stumbles upon a surprising scene, Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) steps in to help Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer), and Tate Black (Leo Howard) confesses to Sophia Choi (Rachel Boyd). As tensions rise, will Holly uncover Tate’s betrayal?

While walking through the park, Paulina finds Doug sleeping on a bench, having nowhere else to go after Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) threw him out of the Horton house. Concerned, she urges him to find a better place to stay.

Doug later calls Holly, who quickly comes to his aid, offering him a place to shower and rest. In their conversation, Doug reveals that Julie already knew he was the necklace thief, which leads Holly to suspect that Tate must have been the one who exposed him.

Meanwhile, Tate confides in Sophia about his involvement in Doug’s troubles, fearing Holly’s reaction when she discovers the truth. Sophia, eager to grow closer to Tate, reassures him and offers her support, hinting at a deepening connection between them.

Elsewhere, Julie shares her worries about Doug with Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), while Paulina and Chanel Dupree DiMera (Raven Bowens) remain hopeful about their adoption plans. However, their optimism is soon tested when Amy Choi (Shi Ne Nielson) lashes out over a scandalous DiMera-related article written by Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart).

Advertisement

As Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) struggles with his fractured relationship with EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), he remains firm in his decision to keep his father at arm’s length after past betrayals. Adding to EJ’s growing list of enemies, Paulina lashes out at him as well, making her a potential suspect in his upcoming whodunit storyline.

With tensions rising in Salem, all eyes are on Holly—will she expose Tate’s secret, or will she keep his betrayal under wraps? Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that shocking twists are ahead, so stay tuned for all the drama.