‘Definitely Bittersweet’: The Umbrella Academy Cast Reunite At Fourth And Final Season Premiere

The Umbrella Academy is heading for its fourth and final season and the cast reunited at the premiere and reminisced about their experience.

Emmy Raver-Lampman who plays Allison Hargreeves summed up the season as “bittersweet!” Speaking to People she recalled the “amazing six-plus years” of experience with the cast. “We've really become a family in real life. I think that's the beautiful thing to walk away from this experience with, is that I have friends for life," she added.

Aiden Gallagher who was 13 when he auditioned for the erratic and time-traveling freak Five, has come a long way since. "It's been a long time and it's been a privilege to get to go through life through all of this." The 20-year-old actor called the experience “an absolute joy.”

Eliot Page portrays Viktor Hargreeves, as the most powerful among his siblings. The actor found his character’s growth remarkable, from being clueless about his identity and powers to being a self-assured man in the final season.

The show has attained supremacy in keeping the plot unpredictable yet intriguing! Every season has had a completely different story and timeline and the final season won’t be any different. In the season three finale, the Hargreaves siblings arrived in a timeline in which their crude and experimental father Reginald (Colm Feore) and Ben (Justin H. Min) were alive. However, they were stripped of their powers, which sustained them through the earlier seasons.

“Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long,” the official synopsis read.

Reginald is running a nefarious business empire that holds clandestine meetings to discuss whether the reality they are living is true or an illusion. The evil activities will escalate, prompting the siblings to leave their peace and unite for one last battle.

The Umbrella Academy based on its eponymous comic book series by writer Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá has earned seven Emmy nominations since its premiere in 2019. In a previous interview with PEOPLE David Castañeda who plays Diego spoke about the season three cliffhanger.

"I honestly really do like the fact that we don't have powers because The Umbrella Academy was never really about the powers," he said. At the premiere, he promised that the viewers would get several comedic and heartwarming moments between the siblings along with their never-ending banters!

The Umbrella Academy season 4 premieres August 8 on Netflix.