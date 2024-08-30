Did You Know Angelina Jolie Was ‘Nervous’ About Singing For First Time In Upcoming Maria Callas Biopic? Here's Why

Angelia Jolie recently revealed her experience collaborating with the extraordinary director Pablo Larrain in his upcoming highly anticipated biographical Psychological drama film Maria, in which she stars as the renowned opera singer Maria Callas. Jolie also shared how she prepared herself to play the late legendary singer and admitted she felt nervous about singing in the project.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming film Maria will premiere at the Venice Film Festival this week. Jolie recently attended the fest, where she opened up about her thoughts on the project and detailed how it took her several months to prepare herself to embody Maria Callas for the movie.

According to People magazine, at the press conference in Venice, Jolie shared she was "terribly nervous" about singing in the film and underwent "seven" months of training for this part. The Eternals actress further mentioned that she was scared during her first time singing, but her children helped her, noting, "My sons were there, and they helped to block the door [so] that nobody else was coming in, and I was shaky."

The Maleficent actress also shared her thoughts about the potential awards attention for her performance. She mentioned that her main concern is how fans of the late singer and those who love opera will react, as she doesn’t want to disappoint them, noting that while she would be grateful for any positive feedback, her main focus was on meeting the expectations of these audiences.

Jolie shared that director Pablo Larraín started her training in a small room and gradually moved her to La Scala, which helped her to develop the skills and overcome her fear of living up to Maria Callas. As per the outlet, later in the press conference at the fest, she got asked to name her favorite karaoke song, to which Jolie replied by saying that she hadn't sung before this movie and hadn't done karaoke and quipped, "But now maybe I have a few!"

According to THR, Pablo Larrain mentioned in his official director’s statement at the festival that Maria Callas was the greatest opera singer of all time, noting that she had a most "unique, beautiful, and tormented" life. Larrain added that the film tells the story of her last days, "a celebration depicted through memories, friends, and, most importantly, her singing."

Written by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight, Maria will also feature Valeria Golino, Haluk Bilginer, Alba Rohrwacher, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Pierfrancesco Favino, and Alessandro Bressanello. Meanwhile, Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to this upcoming biopic, but the release date has not been announced yet.