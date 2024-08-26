Pablo Larrain Reveals Angelina Jolie Was ‘Very Scared’ About Singing In Maria Callas Biopic But She Did It Anyway

Angelina Jolie is back to entertain her fans as Jolie will appear as the late renowned opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain's upcoming biographical drama project, which will premiere next month at the Venice Film Festival. Larraín recently shared that the Maleficient actress was initially afraid of singing in the movie and also talked about her preparation for the role. Read on further to know more details!



In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, director Pablo Larrain opened up about helming his upcoming biographical drama Maria. He also shared his thoughts on Angelina Jolie's performance, who stars as the opera singer in the film. The outlet noted Jolie underwent six months of preparation to embody Maria Callas, which included extensive vocal training.

She collaborated closely with award-winning sound designer John Warhurst to perfect her singing for the role. Larrain told the publication that the process involved carefully blending her voice with recordings of Callas, aiming to achieve a balance.



He mentioned, "How can you make a movie about Maria Callas without using her voice? You can’t. You can’t make a movie like this with an actress that is not singing it," before revealing that it was "scary" for Jolie, but she did it effectively.

Larrain further revealed why he chose the Alexander actress to play Maria Callas, telling the outlet that she is the perfect fit for portraying the "greatest diva of the 20th century." He explained that he needed an actress who naturally embodied the essence of a diva—someone who could carry the weight and presence required for the role, noting "Angelina was there."

He then described her rigorous preparation for the role, noting it was "very long, very particular, very difficult. She worked on posture." Larrain mentioned Jolie worked intensively on her posture, studied breathing techniques, and developed an accent, including voice lessons.

According to People magazine, Angelina Jolie expressed her excitement over joining the movie and working with the director. In 2022, Jolie said, "I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge." The actress mentioned that she had long admired Larraine and that being able to continue telling Maria's story with him and a script by Steven Knight is a dream come true.

Meanwhile, Maria will premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival next month. The movie also features Valeria Golino, Alba Rohrwacher, Pierfrancesco Favino, luk Bilginer, and Pierfrancesco Favino, among more stars.