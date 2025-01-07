'Didn't Need The Surgeries': When Modern Family's Dylan Reid Ewing Opened Up About Plastic Surgery Addiction Wanting To Look Like Brad Pitt

The rise in plastic surgeries has become a common thing these days. Many celebrities have been candid about getting it done and sharing their experiences with the same. Actor Reid Ewing, who was famously featured in Modern Family, talked about the addiction he experienced going under the knife.

While discussing it, the actor wrote in the Huffington Post’s blog that he made his initial appointment with a cosmetic surgeon when he was 19. He shared, “I genuinely believed if I had one procedure, I would suddenly look like Brad Pitt.”

The performer stated that after his surgery, he spent two weeks hiding from every individual and wearing a full facial mask. The actor shared that when he took off the mask, the results were not what he had expected.

Reid mentioned his face’s swelling and said there was no way he could make any “excuse” for it. He then revealed his plans to hide in his apartment in Los Angeles for another week until his "swelling was less dramatic."

While panicking, the performer went back to his original doctor in hopes of having another procedure, but the surgeon refused to operate on Reid for another six months.

He then went to another surgeon, despite being aware of the fact that the doctor was less qualified, saying that he did not care. The surgery did not turn out to be well. Reid mentioned, “Only a few days passed when I noticed I could move the chin implant under my skin, easily moving it from one side of my face to another,” resulting in him getting the procedure again.

He shared that in the next two years, he would get more surgeries with two other surgeons, and each procedure would create a new issue that would have to be fixed with another procedure.

It was in 2012 when Reid reportedly decided never to go under the knife again despite having insecurities about his looks.

The actor shared, “Plastic surgery is not always a bad thing. It often helps people who actually need it for serious cases, but it’s a horrible hobby, and it will eat away at you until you have lost all self-esteem and joy. “

He expressed wishing he could go back in time and “undo all the surgeries.” He added, "Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn’t need the surgeries after all."

