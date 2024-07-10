'Doesn't Appear Upset': Jennifer Lopez Was 'Happy' Spending 4th Of July In Hamptons As Ben Affleck Stayed In LA, Claims Source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent all of the summer staying away from each other and also recently skipped reuniting to celebrate the Independence Day holiday together.

According to a People source, the Atlas star, 54, moreover, seemed “happy and peaceful during her week in the Hamptons,” leading to the Fourth of July weekend, while Ben remained in Los Angeles. The source added that the songstress didn't appear "upset at all" amid swirling divorce rumors between the singer and Affleck, 51.

How did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's July 4th week go?

While the hot Hollywood couple attended Michael Rubin’s annual star-studded white party together last year, they were notably absent from the soiree this year. The pair have spent their summer largely apart amid reports of facing a rough patch in their union.

While Affleck’s latest project, The Accountant 2, a sequel to his hit 2016 film, wrapped filming on the West Coast recently, the actor chose to continue to stay in LA. He was photographed heading to his office on Wednesday, July 3, per People.

Lopez, meanwhile, since returning to the States from her vacation in Europe, has spent time partaking in activities including going plant shopping with her manager, having lunch at Sant Ambroeus East Hampton, and taking a bike ride with Stevie Mackey, her long-time friend and vocal coach, in New York.

It is also worth noting that The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer has predominantly resided in the Big Apple ever since reports of strife in her relationship with the Gone Girl star first emerged in May. At the time, it was reported that Lopez was spending time in NYC because she had a Met Gala to prepare for, as she had a co-chair position at this year’s event.

Advertisement

However, Lopez hardly returned to LA to reunite with her husband after wrapping up the festivities. Instead, she got busy with the promotional rounds for her Netflix film, Atlas.

While maintaining significant distance from each other, Lopez and Affleck have, however, not yet discarded their wedding rings. They even sport them on the rare occasions they do reunite for the sake of their respective children and family.

The This Is Me...Now singer, for the record, shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck is a proud father to three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

The latter, per multiple media reports, recently moved all of his belongings out of the couple’s Beverly Hills home. He has continued to live at the Brentwood rental, the media reports suggest. “He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kid,” a source told People in June.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story is a screen-worthy epic

The estranged couple first met in the early 2000s and got engaged, only to call off their wedding in 2004. Ben and Jen got back together in 2021, and in July 2022, the pair obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas. They followed their impromptu Sin City wedding by throwing a lavish wedding party at Affleck’s grand Georgia estate the following month.

Back in February, Lopez gushed about her romance with her husband on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O radio show, telling the hosts that their marriage was not something either she or Affleck had planned. So, when it happened, neither she nor Affleck could believe it. “We really had moved on with our lives, but when we reconnected, it was almost instant, and we just knew,” she noted.

Well, only time will tell if one of the favorite Hollywood couples manages to salvage their troubled marriage or not. A Page Six source, for whatever it's worth, said in a report published on Monday, July 8, that the chances of Bennifer reconciling seem slimmer with each passing day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Refuses To Entertain Divorce Questions With Ben Affleck; Shrugs Reporter Off Saying 'You Know Better Than That'