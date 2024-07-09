Doug Liman Reveals He Recently Revisited Edge of Tomorrow Film With Tom Cruise: 'We Keep Talking About It'

Tom Cruise starred as Major William Cage alongside his co-star Emily Blunt, who portrayed Sergeant Rita Vrataski in Doug Liman's sci-fi action movie Edge of Tomorrow. The film features an intriguing plot and remains popular among fans.

However, rumors of its sequel have again begun swirling on social media, as director Liman recently revealed that he re-watched this iconic film with its lead actor, Cruise, two months ago. He further shared his thoughts about a potential sequel, noting that he and the Top Gun movie actor still 'keep talking' about it. Read on further to know more details!

Doug Liman reveals he recently revisited Edge of Tomorrow with Tom Cruise

In a recent interview with Empire Online, director Doug Liman talked about his upcoming heist comedy film The Instigators. During his candid conversation with the outlet, Liman also shared his views on the possibility of Tom Cruise starrer sci-fi movie Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

The outlet noted that he confirmed that the sequel is still possible, saying, "We keep talking about it." He added that he and Cruise, "love that world."

Liman mentioned that he and Cruise revisited Edge of Tomorrow about "two months ago," noting that because he "hadn't seen it in 10 years." Reflecting on his experience of re-watching it a decade later, he said, "I was like, ‘Wow, that is a really good movie.'"

While it's not confirmed if the sequel will happen, the director is glad the film has continued to entertain fans. He acknowledged that not all his movies have been blockbuster hits, noting, “Bourne Identity lost to Scooby-Doo [on] its opening weekend, and Swingers came and went from the theatres."

Liman said he is making movies for the "long term" and wants audiences to enjoy his films that people "50 years from now are still watching.”



Tom Cruise's co-star Emily Blunt opened up about her thoughts on the Edge of Tomorrow sequel

Emily Blunt, who teamed up with co-star Tom Cruise in their 2014 sci-fi action movie, previously appeared on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast and revealed that even she and director Doug Liman still talk about their film's sequel. Blunt said, “Doug and I talk all the time about it,” adding, “I know Tom wants to do it, hopefully, at some point."

She said it's been 10 years since they made Edge of Tomorrow, pointing out that there was once a great script in development, noting, "I think it would only have worked if we shot it eight years ago. I’m not saying we’re that ancient, but you have to factor in it’s been 10 years."

Doug Liman's sci-fi film Edge of Tomorrow is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie also stars Brendan Gleeson, Dragomir Mrsic, Bill Paxton, Charlotte Riley, and Jonas Armstrong, among many other talented actors.

