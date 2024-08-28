Dune Actress Rebecca Ferguson Joins Studded Cast Of The Magic Faraway Tree Alongside Andrew Garfield And More

Rebecca Ferguson is set to star in the upcoming Enid Blyton book adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree. The actress has been cast alongside Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, and Nicola Coughlan to play Dame Snap, the headmistress of the story.

The movie is currently in the process of being filmed under the banner of Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group, and Ashland Hill Media Finance.

As for the plot of the film, The Magic Faraway Tree will be led by the characters of Garfield and Foy, who will portray the roles of Tim Thompson and Polly, respectively. Thompson and his wife, Polly, who are happily living with their three children, are forced to relocate to the urban side of an English country. “There, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants.”

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the book provided by Enid Blyton reads, "Jo, Bessie, and Fanny take their cousin Rick on an adventure he'll never forget to the magic Faraway Tree, where he meets Moon-Face, Silky the fairy and Saucepan Man, and visits all the different lands at the top of the Faraway Tree.

Like the Land of Spells, the crazy Land of Topsy-Turvy, and the Land of Do-As-You-Please, where the children ride a runaway train.”

Other cast members who have been roped in for the movie adaptation include the Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. The actress will play the character of Woodland Fairy Silk. Ted Lasso star Nonzo Anozie has also been roped in to play Moonface, the group leader.

The film will be directed by Ben Gregor, who is also known for his work in projects like Britannia, Cuckoo, and Fatherhood, among many others.

While speaking about Ferguson, the filmmaker shared, “Rebecca is a towering screen presence, one of the finest actors of her generation, and will be an electrifying addition to our movie.”

As for the Hollywood career of the 40-year-old actress, she has played some pivotal roles in movies like Dune and Peaky Blinders alongside Cillian Murphy. Ferguson also worked in Mercy opposite the Marvel star Chris Pratt.

The release details about the upcoming movie will be shared by the makers soon.

