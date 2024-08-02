‘It Just Doesn’t End’: Rebecca Ferguson Teases New Season Of Her Apple TV+ Series Silo

Rebecca Ferguson who stars and executive produces the Apple TV+ show Silo makes a strange comparison of her mysterious sci-fi drama to England’s national sport, Cricket. The actress and her co-stars Steve Zahn and Common sat down for a chat with Variety where they discussed all things Silo!

Ferguson revealed that the second season will be as mysterious as the previous one. “Every time you think you’ve solved something, whether it’s an emotional mystery or a connection or a bond, there is another hinder and another hinder,” she said.

She continued to reveal that the stories are confusing and never-ending. “It’s like cricket, you just haven’t. It just evaporates. Did that make sense? Like cricket, like the game, it makes no sense,” she added.

The show is based on Hugh Howey’s eponymous book series which also accompanied Ferguson, Zahn and Common during their interview with Variety. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where people are living in underground bunkers to protect themselves from toxic refuse that’s spread around the world.

Zahn who is the new cast member of season 2 revealed that working on the show was a “very unique” experience. “It’s a huge world, there’s a lot of people involved, there’s a lot moving in and out with characters and this and that,” he added. However, his character lived alone for decades and only interacted with Ferguson’s Juliette Nichols which made it easier for him to catch up.

Advertisement

Silo season 2 will give birth to a rebellion in the confines of Silo 18 which the head of security, Robert Sims, played by Common must deal with. “There are definitely some questions, at least in the way I approached this season dealing with the rebellion,” he said.

He also revealed that playing a government authority, someone who's established a society was fun and interesting. “It’s funny for me to play this character, but I love it,” he added.

Silo season 2 will be available for streaming from November 15, 2024.