Eddington Poster Release: First Glimpse at Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Western Horror

IndieWire dropped the first look of its upcoming Western horror Eddington! The post included a graphic poster of the movie and a snap of the leads, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, in one frame. This unlikely duo has teamed up for the first time on a project.

In the picture, the Joker actor is dressed in a white shirt, blue jeans, and a cowboy hat. He also wears a holster belt containing a gun and sheriff's badge. Phoenix's transformation into a countryside guy is for his role as a small-town sheriff in the movie.

On the other hand, Pascal was dressed in a casual shirt with a khaki overcoat. The Last of Us actor will likely play one of the residents of the small town who'll play a crucial role in the storyline.

As per the official synopsis, the movie will revolve around a "standoff between a small-town sheriff and mayor sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico."

The A24 film is directed by Ari Aster, known for his works in Hereditary, Midsommar, Beau Is Afraid, and others. The contemporary Western movie has a star-studded cast, including Academy Award winner Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Deirdre O'Connell, Michael Ward, Clifton Collins Jr., and Luke Grimes.

As reported by Variety, the movie is currently under post-production and is believed to center around a couple stranded in a small town in New Mexico. "Though they are initially welcomed, the town takes a sinister turn by nightfall," the outlet added.

The film is also believed to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The official tagline mentions the timeline as 2020, further hinting that the global pandemic might be the central theme of the project.

The release date of Eddington is yet to be announced, but its world premiere will take place at the Cannes Film Festival begins on May 13, 2025.