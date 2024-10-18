‘Every Tear I Have Shed Is…’: One Direction's Co-Creator Simon Cowell Expresses Grief Over Liam Payne’s Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death

X-Factor judge Simon Cowell, who played a huge part in establishing the world-renowned band One Direction, has paid tribute to its former member Liam Payne after his tragic death. On October 16, the Strip That Down singer was declared dead after succumbing to severe injuries from falling off a hotel’s third-floor balcony.

Since the tragic news spread across the globe, tributes from music legends, his family, and friends have been pouring in. One of them is Cowell, who co-created the legendary band and helped launch the careers of Payne and his bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn, and Louis Tomlinson on X Factor in 2010.

On October 18, Cowell took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late singer. “Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty,” he wrote. “And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

The record executive first met Payne when he was 14 and impressed the X-Factor judges with his rendition of Michael Bublé’s hit song Cry Me A River.

Cowell initially rejected him as a contestant on the talent show, but Payne returned stronger than ever and won people’s hearts with his vocals. "You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam,” Cowell recalled.

The Syco Records founder then recalled his last meeting with Payne. “And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad,” he revealed. After their meeting, Cowell was reminded that the musician was still the sweet and kind boy he had met more than a decade ago. He further reminisced about meeting his son Bear, who has the same smile and twinkling eyes as his father.

"I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And regarding their messages today I believe you were," he added. Cowell concluded his tribute by wishing the late musician peace and condolences to his family and friends.