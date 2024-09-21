Fact Check: Did Sean 'Diddy' Combs Joke About Locking Women At Parties? Resurfaced Clip Explored

Trigger Warning: This article references sexual abuse and drugs

An old video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gone viral amid his Monday, September 16, arrest on charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The viral video of the music mogul shows him joking about locking women in at parties, and people are now putting two and two together.

In a 2002 video from Late Night With Conan O’Brien, Diddy, 54, then, much younger, is seen giving advice to the host about how to throw a “killer party.”

“You’re legendary for the parties that you throw. You throw a great party,” O’Brien, 61, tells Diddy in the resurfaced clip, before asking him for tips on making a gathering vibrant. Diddy, without a second thought, listed women as the primary element for a successful party at the time.

“Women. Beautiful women, of course,” the rapper and Bad Boy Records founder said. He then listed “beautiful men for the ladies” and “water” as ingredients to keep the dames interested in the party. Per Diddy in the early 2000s, if a host did not have these essentials in place, the ladies would try to escape, so “locks on the doors” were another requirement.

On that last suggestion, O’Brien, who was taking mental notes, interrupted him to express that the last bit made the whole thing sound dangerous. In response, the now-nabbed rapper nonchalantly described it as “kinky.”

Other ingredients on Diddy’s list for his infamous parties were a non-AC space, good music, and himself.

Diddy’s 14-page indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday, September 17, accuses him of orchestrating “freak offs” at hotel rooms in which women were forced to “engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.” Per the indictment obtained by People, prosecutors also accused the rapper of tampering with evidence and erasing traces of his criminal activities with the help of his employees.

Drugs are also an aspect of Diddy’s case, as the feds claim they found a pink powder that tested positive for banned/controlled narcotics when they raided his properties earlier this year.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, but the New York court has denied him bail twice since his arrest.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

