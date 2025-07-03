Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Mohanlal returns as a host, know the new format for contestants of reality show

Bigg Boss Malayalam has remained one of the most popular and loved shows. After six successful seasons, the makers announced the show’s new season with Mohanlal returning as the intriguing host. Interestingly, they also revealed a new highlight this time, concerning the housemates.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 announced

Makers of the popular Malayalam house-based show Bigg Boss announced their seventh season. This year, Mohanlal returns as the most intriguing host, known for his honest and direct take on the participants.

Interestingly, this year the participants will be a mix of both celebrities and ordinary people. To introduce this new format, Asianet shared a video on their social media handle, revealing the steps to follow for anyone who wishes to participate in the show.

While this interesting update has already gotten the fans excited, the makers have yet to reveal the date from which the premiere of BB Malayalam 7 will begin.

Mohanlal’s journey with Bigg Boss Malayalam

Well, Mohanlal has been associated with the Bigg Boss Malayalam format for over seven years now. He was selected as the host of the show in 2018 and has grabbed the spotlight throughout all six seasons so far.

His presence as the host is marked by his charismatic personality and ability to seamlessly connect with every participant, resulting in the show's increased viewership over the years.

Winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 6

The previous season of BB Malayalam began airing on March 10, 2024, and continued till June 16 the same year. A total of 19 contestants participated in the show at its premiere, a mix of celebrities, social media influencers, and other notable faces.

This season was won by Jinto Bodycraft, followed by Arjun Syam Gopan as the first runner-up.

Mohanlal’s work front

Speaking about Mohanlal, the actor delivered two successive hits with Thudarum and L2: Empuraan at the beginning of this year. His cameo in Kannappa also won much applause.

Up next, he has Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan; Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sandeep Balakrishnan; and Nanda Kishore’s Vrushabha.

He also has the popular film franchise Drishyam in his pipeline, as it gets rebooted for a third installment.

