‘Fighting Is Not Okay’: Miranda Lambert Confronts Fan For Starting A Brawl At Her Concert

Country star Miranda Lambert wanted all her fans attending her concerts to groove to her music, enjoy it, and give their full attention to her. What she surely did not want was unnecessary drama or conflict.

During her headlining set at the Under the Big Sky Festival in Montana on July 13, she had to halt her performance and address a group of fans who created a brawl, bringing the performance to a complete pause while the situation was settled.

“I can see your head is not turned the right way, which is this way,” she said in a clip from the concert, pointing at herself. “If you came to visit, you can do it somewhere else. If you came to sing and hear some country music and drink some beer and raise some hell, then we’re doing that tonight,” she added.

She then questioned them if it was clear and asked if those guys were done with their drama. “Fighting is not okay. It’s always the girls. We get crazy!”

Miranda Lambert's bold nature knows how to put people and situations in place

Miranda Lambert has always been a woman who believed in her talent, and she does not sell herself short! She’s not afraid to set her boundaries, just like she did in July 2023 when she paused mid-song to call out a young lady for snapping selfies during the performance.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” she told her Las Vegas crowd. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a bit. Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d–n music,” she said.

The country music singer has released a handful of singles so far in 2024, including May’s Wranglers and June’s Dammit Randy. Most recently, she dropped Ain’t in Kansas Anymore for the new movie Twisters soundtrack.

Moreover, Miranda Lambert won Best Country Album for her 2020 album Wildcard at the 63rd Grammy Awards. This win marked the country singer's first win at the 2021 Grammy Awards show and second overall.

Apart from a successful career, Miranda Lambert's personal life, including her high-profile relationships and marriages, has also garnered notable media attention.

