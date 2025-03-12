Friend of Liam Payne, Roger Nores Had Warned Singer’s Family About His Addictions and Necessity of Rehab; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and references to alcohol & drug addiction.

Liam Payne passed away in 2024, and in December of that year, his close friend, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, was charged in connection with the late singer's death, along with two Buenos Aires hotel workers.

Now, on March 7, 2025, Roger Nores spoke publicly while in the presence of his lawyer, Rafael Cuneo Libarona. Addressing the drug problems of the Best Song Ever singer, Nores stated, "You start seeing a chain of events, and it was just bad luck. It happened in a way that ended in tragedy."

Further elaborating, his attorney revealed that Nores had sent an email to Liam Payne ’s family in October 2024, urging them to send the What Makes You Beautiful singer to a rehabilitation facility. Nores also emphasized that one can only do so much to help a loved one struggling with substance abuse—ultimately, it is up to the individual to make the decision to seek help.

The attorney also noted that getting a famous personality away from drugs is particularly difficult, as these illegal substances are easily accessible to them.

Recalling his friend and the person whose voice he deeply admired, Roger Nores added, "When someone you grew up with—their voice, their songs—and all of a sudden they're gone, it's hard to deal with. They're trying to find an explanation."

For those who do not know, the charges against Roger Nores and the hotel workers were dropped in February 2025.

Rogelio “Roger” Nores is a businessman by profession. According to reports, he met Liam Payne in 2020. Speaking to Reuters, Nores also mentioned that he and the late singer had spent time together every day for the last six months.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.