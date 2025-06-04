General Hospital June 4 Spoilers: Brook Lynn Blames Lulu For Destroying Her Life—DEETS

Brook Lynn has scorched every bridge left standing and is now going after Lulu. After throwing Lois and Gloria out of the Quartermaine house, she corners Lulu and blames her for destroying her family. Brook Lynn accuses Lulu of selfishly interfering, claiming she lit the match that burned everything down.

Lulu insists she only revealed the truth so that Dante could know his son, but her intentions carry little weight now that Dante wants nothing to do with her. Brook Lynn demands to know why Lulu couldn’t just stay out of her life—and whether her motives were ever truly innocent.

Ric corners Sasha on the stand

At the courthouse, Ric flips the custody hearing by forcing Sasha to take the stand—exactly what she feared most. Her dread only deepens when he launches into a ruthless line of questioning. When he asks about the exact timing of her last s*xual encounter with Michael, Sasha freezes.

The truth could ruin Michael’s case and hand custody to Willow. On the other hand, lying would mean perjury, and possibly jail. With everyone watching, Sasha is forced into a no-win choice that could cost them everything.

Gio questions Sonny's loyalty

Giovanni arrives at the Metro Court pool, but the mood is far from relaxed. Though Emma welcomes him, Gio is visibly upset. He reveals that he no longer trusts Sonny, the one adult he believes in. Sonny’s choice to stand by Lois and Brook Lynn has left Gio feeling betrayed. This leaves Emma unsure how to respond to his growing resentment.

Elsewhere at the pool, Sonny meets with Laura to talk about the state of their families. Laura admits Lulu crossed a line, but still wants to keep the peace. With Jordan and Sidwell nearby, Sonny faces growing pressure over what to do with the piers—and whether the referendum will force his hand.

