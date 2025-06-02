General Hospital June 2 Spoilers: Giovanni Confronts Sonny Over Truth About His Parents

In the June 2 episode of General Hospital, the audience can expect to witness an intense conversation between Giovanni and Sonny.

Gio suspected Sonny probably knew about his actual parents. Because of this, Gio will ask the latter if he actually knew about it. But Sonny was also among the people who had no idea about this.

After coming clean about the matter, Sonny will offer to help Gio however he can. But despite this, Gio may feel the need to go solo when it comes to making his next move.

Brook Lynn calls out Gloria

Brook Lynn will call out Gloria for her part in Gio’s situation. The audience will see Gloria and Lois feeling bad about how Brook is feeling. They may not regret giving Gio to Camila, as she truly gave him a good home.

Gio's secret will reach Lulu’s house as well, since Rocco will witness an online video that shows his meltdown. Rocco will ask Lulu if Dante and Brook are Gio’s real parents. Dante will make his entry, confirming that he is Gio’s dad, and explain the same.

Michael and Kristina will have a reunion

The fan will witness a sweet reunion between Michael and Kristina as the former is back from Germany. Kristina will support Michael in the custody battle as he prepares for court.

On the other hand, Laura will slam Alexis because USD 10 million has disappeared from Ace Cassadine’s wealth. Alexis will have a hard time explaining. Meanwhile, Nina will also decide how much to open up to Ric about Sasha and the actual paternity of her baby.

