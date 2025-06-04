Is Ed Sheeran Invited? Benny Blanco Reveals Surprise for Wedding With Selena Gomez: ‘Unfortunately…’

Benny Blanco surprised viewers during a recent appearance on Australian television when he dropped a little-known detail about his wedding plans with fiancée Selena Gomez. While chatting on the Today show with Richard Wilkins, the music producer revealed that although Ed Sheeran has already RSVP’d, the couple has yet to choose a date or send any formal invitations.

Blanco, who proposed to the Heart Wants What it Wants singer in December, quipped, “Eventually Ed will come to our wedding, when we do have one, but unfortunately we have not scheduled one yet – but we will!”

Life, he added, couldn’t be better after their engagement and the release of their first joint album, I Said I Love You First, which debuted on the radio in March.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and announced their engagement a year later. In the Today show interview, Blanco, real name Benjamin Joseph Levin, shared that the album was not part of any grand plan. “We just started making music in our house as a little fun activity,” he said.

“And then all of a sudden we had one song, then two songs, then three songs, then four songs.” He described Gomez as a joy to work with and added that it was better to work with her than anyone else because, at the end of the day, he gets to kiss her too.

Will Ed Sheeran attend their wedding?

Benny Blanco made headlines after revealing that Ed Sheeran was already expected to attend his wedding with Selena Gomez, even though they haven’t set a date or sent invitations yet. He shared that he had simply told Ed he was going to have a wedding and that Ed would be there.

While speaking about the guest list, Benny clarified that he and Selena hadn’t finalized any wedding plans. Host Richard Wilkins joked that most people plan a wedding after getting engaged, but Benny and Selena made an album instead. Benny responded by explaining that the music just came naturally to them.

