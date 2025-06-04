Why is Eminem Suing Meta for USD 109 Million? Inside Rapper’s Fight Over 243 Songs

Eminem’s publishing company, Eight Mile Style, has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The lawsuit, filed on May 30 and obtained by E! News on June 3, accuses Meta of copyright infringement.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, claims that Meta allowed the unauthorized use of 243 of his songs across its platforms. According to the court documents, Meta’s features, such as Original Audio and Reels, make it easy for users to take clips of Eminem’s music without permission.

The lawsuit states that these tools allow and encourage users to steal his tracks for use in videos without proper attribution or license. As a result, Eight Mile Style is seeking more than USD 109 million in damages.

Why is Eminem suing Meta platforms?

Eminem alleges that Meta violated his copyright by storing, reproducing and exploiting his songs without authorization. The filing demands damages for the diminished value of the copyrights, lost profits and any profits Meta earned from the infringement.

Alternatively, he asked for the maximum statutory damages of USD 150,000 per song across all Meta platforms, which adds up to USD 109,350,000.

The lawsuit explains that users can easily search for Eminem’s tracks on Facebook and Instagram, and then apply them to their Reels or Stories. Without proper licensing or credit, these uses harm the value of the original recordings. In the filing, Eminem’s team lists each of the 243 songs in his catalog, which includes hits like Love the Way You Lie.

Eminem has often shared how important music is to his mental health. “One of the great things about rap music is that you could put so much of your life in it,” he said during an interview on Shade 45’s Sway In The Morning in June 2022. “It’s therapeutic and that’s how it’s always been for me.” His lyrics frequently touch on his difficult childhood and personal struggles.

The lawsuit also comes as Eminem continues to protect his artistic legacy. The Detroit rapper has a long history of taking legal action to defend his music rights. His decision to sue Meta echoes past battles over copyrights and royalties.

