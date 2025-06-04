Ajith Kumar brings home limited edition McLaren Senna worth Rs 6.75 crores as his 2nd most expensive car

Ajith Kumar has been nailing the perfect balance between his love for films and passion for motorsports. Known for his unique collection of some of the most expensive and luxurious cars, the Tamil actor has now added one more to his garage, albeit a limited-production and exclusive edition.

Ajith Kumar buys a McLaren Senna worth Rs. 6.75 crores

Taking to X, Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, dropped a picture of the actor posing beside his latest purchase, a swanky McLaren Senna in vibrant hues of red and silver.

This luxurious hypercar is produced as a limited edition model, which sold out in no time after its launch. More interestingly, due to its extremely high price range, it is not available for purchase in India.

Speaking of the Good Bad Ugly actor, the McLaren Senna becomes his second most expensive car purchase ever.

Ajith Kumar’s existing fleet of cars includes the most expensive Ferrari SF90

Well, AK has a massive car collection that includes some of the most exclusive and high-end cars from top brands worldwide today.

However, the most expensive purchase of his to date remains the bright red-hued Ferrari SF90, which he acquired in July 2024. The high-end vehicle is priced at a whopping Rs. 9 crore and is considered a hybrid supercar.

Ajith Kumar’s racing front

Returning to the actor-turned motorsports driver, AK has not only established his own racing team but also garnered numerous accolades in a short time. He has won back-to-back titles in an endurance series across Europe, showcasing his spirit and unwavering grit in motorsports.

Ajith Kumar’s film front

The Padma Bhushan recipient, Ajith, was last seen in the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film emerged as a superhit at the box office and earned a massive response.

Up next, the actor has confirmed that his next film project will begin in November 2025. As of now, no details about this project, acronymed as AK64, have been revealed.

